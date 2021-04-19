Cellars to Sellers

Every year, students in UC Davis’ viticulture and enology program strive to make the best wine they can.

Then they dump it down the drain.

“It’s pretty sad,” said Jordan Chaffin ’15, M.B.A. ’19. “When we were students, we were sitting around wondering, ‘Why can’t they sell this?’ as we were dumping it down the drain.”

Now they can.

A new state law this year gives UC Davis the ability to sell wine to the general public. The beverage could previously only be tasted before it had to meet its fate at the bottom of a drain — the state constitution bans state agencies from manufacturing or selling alcohol — a few bottles were given away as gifts, like when the department thanked a speaker or other visitor, but the gifts had to be wine made for the university by another producer using UC Davis’ grapes.

That all changed with Senate Bill 918, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on the last day he could do so this past year. The law, by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), cleans up a 2016 bill by then-Sen. Lois Wolk (D-Davis), and is written specifically to allow UC Davis to form a nonprofit organization that can sell wine made at the university.

There’s no question the university knows how to make good wine. Equipped with the world’s most advanced and sustainable winery, students interact with faculty members from every scientific discipline that impacts grape growing and winemaking. They are part of the same program that both helped the wine industry restart after prohibition and developed the same objective methods of sensory evaluation that are used by producers and consumers around the world.

This change will not only allow more people to taste UC Davis wine, but it will provide some additional funding the viticulture and enology program can use to upgrade facilities and equipment, or hire additional winery or vineyard staff members.

It will also make the winery more environmentally friendly by putting the previously wasted wine to better use, and allow students to learn more about the wine industry by showing them another side of the process.

The first step will be forming a nonprofit, as yet unnamed, which will handle the wine sales and transfer the proceeds back to the department. Officials hope to complete that work by this summer.

Then wine can be sold in bottles to consumers and in bulk to producers who could then use it in blends of their own or use it to produce vinegar, distilled spirits or other products.

But Professor David Block, Marvin Sands Department Chair and Ernest Gallo Endowed Chair of Viticulture and Enology, is quick to point out that UC Davis won’t challenge large-scale, commercial winemakers anytime soon. Research and education will remain at the forefront.

“What we’re doing in that winery is mostly teaching and research,” he said. “Our goal is not to create wine — it’s to create knowledge. Some of those wines by design are not going to be good wines.”

For example, an experiment to show how different variables affect the mouthfeel of wine will naturally produce some wines that create a strong “puckering” feeling, Block said.

He emphasized that students must be allowed to make mistakes, and if every wine is meant for a store, those mistakes are much costlier.

“We feel that our students get a lot from fumbling around a little bit and trying to figure things out on their own,” he said “And we didn’t want to be in a situation where that wasn’t going to be able to happen.”

At the same time, any wine with UC Davis on its label will have to be of top quality.